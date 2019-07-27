It won’t be a heatwave, but this weekend will be warm and pleasant

  • Home >
Saturday, July 27, 2019

A warm weekend’s weather is in store for most of Ireland.

The past couple of days has seen record temperatures in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Experts are also analysing whether the UK also reached a new high.

Cathal Nolan, from Midland Weather Channel, said Ireland will not reach that level this weekend, but it will be pleasant.

Mr Nolan said: “Certainly, conditions for the coming weekend are supposed to be very pleasant for most of the country. We can expect to see predominantly dry and bright conditions on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We can expect to see a few showers bubbling up on Saturday afternoon, the main focus of these showers is expected to be in central and eastern areas through the afternoon and evening, but apart from that, we can expect pretty dry, settled conditions.”

