Large wind farm in Galway given go-ahead despite objections

Saturday, July 27, 2019

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a large wind farm in Co. Galway.

File photo.

A number of strong objections were lodged against it.

Arderroo Wind Farm asked the planning appeals board for planning permission for 25 wind turbines in rural Connemara.

Several residents objected to the development in the townlands of Arderroo, Letter and Finaun.

Their concerns included fears about the impact it would have on birds and bats, along with the noise and visual impacts.

Galway County Council said the development was acceptable, and An Bord Pleanala granted permission, subject to 25 conditions.

It said the most significant adverse effects of the wind farm could be mitigated against.

Several other wind farms are located in the area.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Taoiseach calls for tweak to mortgage lending rules ‘so people can get out of rent trap’

Saturday, 27/07/19 - 8:10am

It won’t be a heatwave, but this weekend will be warm and pleasant

Saturday, 27/07/19 - 8:00am

Call for Tusla to get powers to immediately close childcare facilities after Hyde & Seek scandal

Saturday, 27/07/19 - 7:50am