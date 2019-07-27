Rescue teams respond to emergency on Carrauntoohil mountain

Saturday, July 27, 2019

A rescue operation has taken place on Carrauntoohil mountain in Co Kerry.

The emergency ensued after a hiker was reported to be in difficulty today in an area known as The Devil’s Ladder.

The Shannon based Coast Guard Helicopter, Rescue 115, was contacted by Valentia rescue co-ordinators.

Rescue teams responded and the casualty was airlifted to Tralee Hospital.

There are no further details as yet and the hiker’s condition is not known.

The Devil’s Ladder, reaching a height of 845 metres, is a popular route taken by climbers to reach the peak of Irelan’s tallest mountain.

More as we have it…

