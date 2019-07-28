A Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer today

A Lotto player in Cork city has scooped €209,809 from last night’s draw.

The player came agonisingly close to winning the €7.5m jackpot last night after matching five numbers plus the bonus number.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at J.J O’Driscoll’s Superstore on the Ballinlough Road in the city.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were: 04, 29, 30, 33, 40, 42 and the bonus was 41.

Owner of J.J O’Driscoll’s store, Neil O’Driscoll, has called on all of his customers to carefully check their Lotto tickets.

He said: “We’re absolutely over the moon. We got the all-important call from the National Lottery this morning and I think we’re still in a bit of shock – god only knows how our lucky customer feels, it’s just brilliant.

“We’re definitely a lucky Lotto store for our customers. We have previously sold two Lotto jackpot-winning tickets in 1991 and 1992 so we were definitely due another big win.”

“We’re going to start the celebrations in the shop this morning and we’re calling on anybody who is in the area to come into the store and check those tickets, it could be worth over €200,000.”

The jackpot now rolls on to €8m on Wednesday night.