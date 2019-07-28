Dublin Gardaí issue appeal for missing teenager

A teenage boy has gone missing.

Eirdjon Gjidia, aged 17, is an Albanian national who has been missing from Templeogue, Dublin 6W, since Friday.

Eirdjon was last seen at around 9pm that evening when he was walking on Glendown Lawn.

He is described as being around five foot nine inches tall with a slim build, short brown hair, green eyes and is clean-shaven.

When last seen he was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue skinny jeans and runners.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 – 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.