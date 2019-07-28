Emergency services tasked with two separate rescues on Kerry waters

  • Home >
Sunday, July 28, 2019

Emergency services were tasked to two separate incidents on Kerry waters last night.

The rescues occurred at Ballybunion and Fenit respectively.

At around 7.30pm last night, two men got into difficulty on their boat as they headed north of Ballybunion.

The men made their way to a cliff edge for safety where their boat was destroyed after mounting nearby rocks.

Glenderry Coastguard, Shannon based Rescue 115 and Ballybunion Coastguard attended the scene.

The men were winched by helicopter off the cliff edge at Meenogahane.

At around 10.30pm, Rescue 115 and the Fenit lifeboat were tasked to Fenit where four people were rescued from a sinking lifeboat.

Fenit lifeboat established a tow line and proceeded to take the boat back to shore without recording any injuries.

