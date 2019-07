The body of a man who went missing more than two weeks ago has been found.

Zilvinas Duda, aged 31, went missing on Saturday, July 13, from Ongar, Dublin 15.

His car, an 04 Grey Audi A3 Hatchback, was found abandoned on the Staleen Road, Donore, Co Meath on the same date.

Yesterday morning, Gardaí in Blanchardstown recovered his body.