Gardaí seek help locating man, 61, last seen at Dublin Airport

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old.

James Gaul was last seen getting into a black Renault taxi at Dublin Airport at around 1.20am on July 21.

James is described as being 5’8″, with grey hair, a slim build and he has brown/green eyes.

When last seen James was wearing a grey polo shirt, cream trousers, and black shoes.

He was also carrying a dark black pack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Dublin Airport on 01 666 4950 or Gurranabraher on 021 494 6200 .