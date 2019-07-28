Local TD calls on Tesco to ‘look again’ at Tallaght delivery ban

File image

Low-income families in west Dublin are getting caught in the middle with Tesco refusing to make grocery deliveries in parts of Tallaght, a local TD has claimed.

It follows anti-social behaviour and intimidation of delivery drivers three months ago.

A spokesperson for the supermarket says the decision was made to protect the safety of staff.

An Post cut off postal services at the time but have since returned to the area.

Local Sinn Féin TD Seán Crowe says poorer families in the area are caught in the middle.

“There are solutions and I’d appeal to Tesco to look again at this decision,” said Mr Crowe.

“Even, maybe, carry out deliveries early in the morning for elderly people.

“They need to look again at this. It’s impacting negatively on a huge amount of people.

“And, as I say, It’s the most vulnerable in society. Those who have an impairment, those who are elderly, those who are poor and don’t have access to transport.”