Man arrested by PSNI during cannabis searches

A man has been arrested and £6,500 of suspected cannabis seized during a search operation by detectives in the North.

PSNI officers swooped on properties in the north Lurgan and Banbridge areas as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime.

Items have also been seized including £7,000 cash and an offensive weapon.

A 41-year-old man was detained at the Lurgan address on suspicion of a range of offences and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Barry Hamilton said: “We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment to those within our local community involved in drug dealing.

“We will continue to work hard to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

“This operation took place at the same time as officers were dealing with an attempt to murder our colleagues a short distance away.

“This is testament to the dedication of the officers who serve Northern Ireland and who will not be deterred from coming to work every day to help keep people safe.”

Mr Hamilton said he would encourage anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police.

“Community intelligence is key in enabling us to gather an accurate picture of what is happening in our local communities and to focus our resources on the areas and issues people are concerned about.”

