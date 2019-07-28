Woman, 40s, airlifted from Croagh Patrick with suspected minor heart issue

The Irish Air Corps has come to the assistance of a pilgrim climbing Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday

A woman in her mid-40s is believed to have suffered a minor heart issue and was airlifted to Mayo General Hospital earlier today.

So far today 23 pilgrims who were climbing the mountain were treated for minor injuries.

Over 10,000 people have climbed to the summit since first light this morning.

Mountain Rescue Ireland, the Irish Air Corps and the Gardaí are among those overseeing safety.

Keelan Moran, from The Order of Malta Ambulance Corps, said: “There will be about 120 Order of Malta volunteers working in medical tents on the mountain.

“At the base we’ll have stretcher teams and first aid teams and ambulances on call.

Mr Moran added that there will also be “about 80 mountain rescue volunteers” and they will all be assisted “by Civil Defence, the Local Development Association, the church and the Gardaí.”