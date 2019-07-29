1,100 kids treated for alcohol and drug-related illnesses in hospitals last year

  • Home >
Monday, July 29, 2019

New figures show that 1,100 children were treated for alcohol and drug-related illnesses in our hospitals last year.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that almost 300 cases involved children under 10.

Children were hospitalised for conditions including alcoholic liver disease, along with mental and behavioural disorders linked to substance abuse.

Babies were also affected by their mother taking drink or drugs while pregnant.

According to paper, the figures don’t paint the whole picture because they only show day and in-patient figures and not those in A&E and outpatients.

Dr Jason van der Velde, emergency medicine physician with CUH, says there’s a problem with underage drinking.

“We certainly do [have a problem], and it’s particularly around this time of year”, he said.

“I’m regularly responding to substance misuse and calls related to substance misuse, and particularly, deaths in and around our cities and rural towns relating to substance misuse, so there is a problem.”

