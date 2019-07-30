Dún Laoghaire co-living development granted planning permission

A controversial co-living development in Dún Laoghaire in Dublin has been granted planning permission.

A similar housing block by the same company was refused permission in Tallaght just weeks ago.

This development in Dún Laoghaire will be made up of 204 bedrooms that are 16.5 square meters in size.

They’ll be aimed at workers in their twenties and thirties, who’ll have their own pull-down bed and kitchenette and share communal areas.

Co-living rooms are similar in style to student accommodation and have been widely criticised for being too small and too expensive.

The company that’s building this one was refused permission for a similar block in Tallaght just a month ago.

Bartra says the decision to grant it permission in Dún Laoghaire is a pragmatic one, based on Ireland’s need to embrace new accommodation types.

The Housing Minister recently likened co-living to staying in a “very trendy” boutique hotel, but later admitted his analogy was “not a good one”.

Eoghan Murphy says the government is building more than 20,000 houses and apartments this year – none of them co-living spaces.

He says co-living is targeted at approximately 1% of renters.