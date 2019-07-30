Fab four will vie for Tinahely Queen title

FOUR fabulous young women are vying for the much-coveted crown in this year’s Tinahely Queen contest.

The pageant is part of the annual agricultural show and excitement is building as the August bank holiday Monday is approaching.

The candidates were interviewed by a judging panel at an event held in O’Connor’s pub in Tinahely to acknowledge the hundreds of volunteers involved in the massive agricultural show. The women showed great personality and character during their interview by Warren Furlong in front of a packed house. Those aspiring to be crowned Queen of Tinahely are Theresa Devitt Durkin from Rathdrum, Sarah Mary Kealy from Hacketstown, Eimear Cox is from Arklow and local girl Justyne Lawless.

Theresa, sponsored by Perry Oil, is currently studying law at Maynooth University. She loves country life and farming and is a member of the Aughrim Sheep Breeders, helping to organise the annual show and sale in Carnew Mart. Theresa loves traditional Irish music and treated the audience to a tune on her flute.

Hacketstown native Sarah, sponsored by O’Keefe’s pub, Knockananna, is also a student who loves singing and playing music. A real country girl, she loves farming with her father and loves meeting people.

Eimear, sponsored by the Woodenbridge Hotel, is a dance teacher and also works as a waitress at the hotel. She enjoys dancing, music, keep-fit and socialising.

Justyne Lawless is from Tinahely and is also a student and currently working as an intern with PwC. Justyne’s hobbies include running and travelling.

Excitement is building as the winner will be crowned Show Queen at the Court Stage at Tinahely Show on Monday 5 August.