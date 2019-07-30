Five local Centra stores excel at annual awards

Monday, July 29, 2019

FIVE Centra shops in the county had good reason for celebration recently, when they were recognised for excellence in the fields of hygiene and food safety.

They were presented at the 2019 Centra food quality awards at the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney. During the event, Excellence Ireland Quality Association presented one Carlow Centra shop, Hickson’s of Potato Market, Carlow with the coveted Q Mark Level 3 Emerald Award. The accolade acknowledges the ongoing dedication by staff to demonstrate exemplary standards of store cleanliness and hygiene. The winning Carlow Centra store was chosen for its ongoing hard work and commitment in these areas and achieved a score of between 75% and 100% in an independent assessment.

Rory and Raymond Hannon from Hannons Centra, O’Brien Road, Carlow with ( left) Martin Kelleher, managing director of Centra Ireland; and (right) Irene Collins, managing director of EIQA

Also celebrating were four other Carlow Centra shops, which were awarded for their commitment to health and safety within the Irish food sector.

These businesses were presented with the Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety Level 2 Sapphire Award, which also independently verifies and acknowledges that the highest standards of operational hygiene and food safety were in practice that year in all areas of the selected convenience store.

The four stores that proudly accepted this Q Mark Level 2 Sapphire Award were McSorley’s Centra, Leighlinbridge, Zerafa’s Centra, Ballon, Hannon’s Centra, O’Brien Road, Carlow and O’Shea’s Centra in Borris.

By Elizabeth Lee
