Gardaí are appealing to the public to come forward if they have information regarding am incident in Co Wexford on over the weekend.

The incident, which the gardaí describe as being “of a serious nature,” occurred around 12.15am on Sunday morning in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey.

Anyone who was in the area between 10pm on the Saturday night and 2am on Sunday morning are asked to come forward to the gardaí in Gorey if they saw suspicious activity.

Their investigation is ongoing.