Spate of burglaries in the last week

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary at Bealalaw, Myshall, Carlow. The incident occurred between 9.30pm on Thursday 25 July and 12.30pm on Friday 26 July. Two windows were smashed and the house was ransacked. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

Separately, gardaí in Carlow received a report of a burglary at the Sugar Factory on the Athy Road. A door was forced open and a generator was taken. The burglary took place between 8am and 8.30am last Friday morning, 26 July. A man in his forties was arrested and charged with the burglary and was remanded to appear before court at a later date.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary at a house on Killeshin Road just after 11am on last Friday morning. Entry was gained by forcing a window at the side of the property and a quantity of cash and jewellery were taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.