Two men arrested after loaded firearms seized in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized firearms during a search of a car in Dublin overnight.

Two loaded firearms, a revolver and a pistol, were recovered in the search of a car in the Kilmore area of Coolock at around 4am this morning.

The search was carried out as part of ongoing investigations into organised crime groups operating in the Coolock area.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau performed the search.

The men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested are currently detained in a Dublin garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98.