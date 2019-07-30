UN vets honour deceased comrades

SOLDIERS who have served time abroad with the United Nations and who have passed away were remembered with great dignity at a memorial service in Askea church recently.

Members of the Irish United Nations Veterans’ Association (IUNVA) local branch, Post 29, remembered their deceased colleagues at a special Mass and wreath-laying service on 21 July.

Fr Tom Little celebrated Mass, while the beautifully tuneful choir was led by Eleanor Curran with Kevin Cuddy on organ. Members of the IUNVA said all the readings and Christopher, Chloe and Lia Salmon, Hugh Kelly’s grandchildren, brought up the offertory gifts. Jim Fitzpatrick was the piper on the day, with a colour party of officer-in-charge John McNally, Paddy Doyle, John Kelly and Joe Doyle.

After Mass, a wreath-laying ceremony was performed, when Fr Little led the prayers. The service was also attended by a large number of UN veterans from across the country, with wreaths being laid by the IUNVA from Carlow, The Curragh and Mullingar, ONE Carlow, Carlow County Council and An Garda Síochána. Families of deceased members who died abroad also took time to remember their loved ones and laid wreaths in their honour.

Members of Carlow County Council, including cathaoirleach John Pender, deputy mayor of Carlow Ken Murnane, cllr Fergal Browne and cllr Fintan Phelan attended, as did IUNVA vice-president Willie Gilbert.

The Last Post was sounded by bugler Charlie Parsons, and Dan O’Sullivan, a member of Post 29 in Carlow, raised the national flag to full mast. The service ended with Jim playing the national anthem on his bugle.

IUNVA master of ceremonies Hughie Kelly thanked all who attended the third annual memorial service, after which they all retired to the Éire Óg GAA Club for refreshments.