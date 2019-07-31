Fake banknotes from film sets make cameo in Cork donation box

Fake banknotes which are supposed to be used for film and TV have made another appearance in Co Cork.

Yesterday, gardaí warned businesses in Mitchelstown to be on the alert after a fraudster managed to pass off the notes.

They look like €20 and €10 denominations but are marked ‘prop money’.

This time, someone made a donation to the Elizabeth Fort visitor centre in Kinsale.

Manager Gillian Forde says they look like the genuine article on first glance.

“We saw it there the other day and we thought it was a bit of a joke, to be honest,” said Ms Forde.

“It was just in the donations box so I took it out and it says ‘prop money’ on it.

“I thought that was funny and just put it aside.”

Ms Forde said that the money looks real but it doesn’t have the silver stripe and has the words ‘prop money’ printed on it.