Fergal presents cheque for €4.3k to little Amira

A SCHOOL teacher who ran 50 kilometres so that he could raise funds for a toddler injured in a car crash finally got to meet the pint-sized heroine when he travelled to Temple Street to meet her.

Fergal Doyle got to present Amira O’Toole Rauf with a cheque for almost €4,300 after he organised a fundraiser for her by running ten-kilometre circuits five times over in Carlow town!

“I heard what happened to Amira and I wanted to give the family a hand. I was delighted to meet her; she was full of energy and positivity! She’s was in great form, playing with her toys and was all smiles,” Fergal, a Graiguecullen resident, told The Nationalist.

Fergal, who teaches in Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown, got great support for the fundraiser, particularly from fellow marathon man Eamonn Earle, who ran with him for the 50 kilometres. Fergal’s heart strings were tugged when he heard about the accident that Amira and her mother Caroline were in back in November. The horrific accident left Caroline with injuries down one side of her body, but it left Amira, who’ll be two years’ old in September, paralysed and with brain damage. It was touch and go for the little tyke for weeks on end, but the little fighter fought against the odds and survived her horrific injuries. She’s still in Temple Street hospital, where her treatment continues, but her family, including her father Adnan and big brother Rhys hope to get her home to Ballinabranna soon.