Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade

Five people have been hospitalised following a crash in Co Cork this afternoon.

Three cars were involved in the collision on the N28 near Carr’s Hill.

The alarm was raised at around 2.30pm following a collision on the N28 where there was also a crash yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say those involved are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road has now reopened to traffic but delays are expected.