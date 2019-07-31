Tusla to appear at Oireachtas committee over Hyde and Seek creche exposé

Tusla will today claim the behaviour in a Dublin creche chain is an “exception” in Irish childcare.

The agency will appear before the Oireachtas children’s committee over last week’s RTÉ investigation into Hyde and Seek’s facilities.

Officials from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs will also attend the meeting.

The RTÉ Investigates programme exposed a series of poor practices at the Hyde and Seek facilities in Dublin.

Today, Tusla will say it had no prior evidence of the “serious child-protection concerns” it raised.

It will describe the behaviour as a clear breach of regulations and parents’ trust.

Tusla will also reassure people most registered facilities are compliant with the majority of regulations.

Where non-compliance is identified, they work closely with Tusla to fix the problem, the group will say.