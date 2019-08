A house on the Staplestown Road, Carlow had a window smashed on Saturday 27 July between 9am and 8pm. Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Separately, gardaí in Carlow received a report of criminal damage at Granby Row on Monday evening. A stone was thrown through a window in the area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.