Delta Centre marks its 30th anniversary and Eileen’s retirement

THE life-changing service provided by the Delta Centre and Eileen Brophy was celebrated last Friday. An event marking 30 years of the Delta Centre and the retirement of its pioneering CEO was attended by several hundred people.

The centre was established due to the lack of services for adults with intellectual disabilities in Carlow. It started with five service users and one staff in a room in St Catherine’s Community Services. It has now grown to an internationally-renowned multi-faceted service with 118 learners at Strawhall industrial estate. Service users have employment and skills training opportunities, while Delta, in conjunction with the HSE and Tinteán, also provides independent living accommodation for 40 residents across 12 houses.

Learners have been able to complete the leaving certificate, while one student, Barry Olwill, now studies at Trinity College, Dublin. The Delta Sensory Gardens is also one of the top tourist spots in the county, with 35,000 visitors already this year.

“We have gone from small beginnings to the fantastic achievements of our learners,” said Eileen.

Service user Ann Marie Rowan said Delta had changed her life. Ann Marie, along with Fiona Gallagher, Anne Hickey, Anne O’Rourke and Marion Whelan, were the first entrants into Delta.

“Delta means the world to me,” said Ann Marie. “I have made lots of friends over the years and have had a lot of wonderful opportunities.”

She added that she had been able to travel abroad with Delta, take part in Special Olympics, complete her junior certificate and learn many skills along the way.

“You have changed many people’s lives, especially my life. I will miss you,” Ann Marie told Eileen.

Marie Gallagher, whose daughter Fiona was one of the first service users, said

Fiona and other learners “have blossomed and gained confidence in their ability”.

“Fiona has achieved more that I could envisage,” she said.

Chairperson of the board of management Aileen Broderick said the work of Eileen and Delta had been motivated by the “vision of equality in the community for people with disability”. She said: “Eileen has promoted their worth, achievements, value in society. She has continuously refused to accept nothing but the best for them.”

Annette Codd of Special Olympics Leinster and parent and Delta staff member Pat Olwill also lauded the work of Delta and Eileen.

Guests were also treated to entertainment by the Delta Performers, service users and staff, who performed delightful dance numbers to songs ranging from ***La La Land*** to John Denver. A memory tree was also unveiled to mark this major milestone.