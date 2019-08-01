Jennings awarded €1.1m in wrongful arrest case

THE FAMILY of a man who successfully sued the garda commissioner for wrongful arrest and who was awarded €1.1 million yesterday afternoon (Monday) in the High Court said that they were “overwhelmed with emotion” and “very relieved that it was all over”.

“This is a belt in the face for the general body of An Garda Síochána,” Bernard Jennings, whose son Gerald brought the claim against the gardaí, told The Nationalist.

“We’re hoping and praying that it’s only a small few gardaí who were less than professional. It’s almost seven years since the incident so we’re very relieved it’s over,” said the well-known Carlow optician.

Gerald Jennings (34), a property manager and former minor footballer for Carlow, sued the garda commissioner and the state over his arrest on 2 December 2012 in Carlow town. It was claimed that gardaí wrongly suspected him of having attacked his fiancée Martha Kowalczyk when, in fact, it was carried out by Colvin Keogh (26), a student from the Paddocks, Carlow, who was later jailed for seven years for assault causing serious harm and sexual assault.

The state denied the claims and said reasonable force was used to detain Mr Jennings, who, it alleged, resisted arrest.

Following an 11-day case, the jury found the actions of gardaí were not reasonably necessary for the purpose of effecting a lawful arrest of Mr Jennings in good faith for the offences of breach of the peace and being drunk and disorderly. They also found that his detention was unlawful.

The jury assessed general damages at €819,550 and exemplary damages at €333,000, a total of €1,152,000.

“This is not a good day for An Garda Síochána,” Gerald Jennings said in a statement after the case had concluded. “The verdict sends a strong message to the public that the high standards of conduct expected from our gardaí were not met in this case. Those who enforce the law must keep it.”

The Nationalist has learnt that Mr Jennings returned to the garda station two days after the incident looking for an apology from the gardaí but was instead told that he was still ‘under caution’ on suspicion of assaulting one of the gardaí involved in the investigation.

“That drove Gerald cuckoo,” his father said, revealing what had impelled him to sue the gardaí.

A stay on the award was granted in the event of an appeal on condition that €150,000 is paid to Mr Jennings. He was also awarded his legal costs.

The jury of six women and five men, reduced to 11 after one juror had to go on a pre-booked holiday because the trial went over the scheduled five days, deliberated for nearly six-and-a-half hours over two days.

Mr Justice Bernard Barton thanked them for their service, discharged them and said that they would not have to serve on a jury again for another ten years.

The court had heard that as a result of his treatment at the hands of gardaí, including being pepper sprayed in the eyes three times, Mr Jennings was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress.

The incident arose following a garda call to deal with the attack on Mr Jennings’s fiancée, beautician Martha Kowalczyk. She refused to go to hospital in an ambulance until gardaí checked on Mr Jennings first. She feared her attacker had got the keys to her apartment, where a short time earlier she had left Mr Jennings sleeping.

Mr Jennings said his “nightmare” started when he was awoken in the apartment by three gardaí, who asked him to go out to see his girlfriend who was sitting in the ambulance. Sgt Theresa Phillips began to caution Mr Jennings as to his right to remain silent after one of the other officers noticed a handbag, which the gardaí understood, through Ms Kowalczyk, had been taken in the attack.

Mr Jennings, whom gardaí said was drunk and abusive, demanded to know what was going on. On the street, he was pepper sprayed and handcuffed. In his evidence to the court, he denied that he was abusive or aggressive.

Before he was put into a garda van, Sgt Phillips said to him: “You may hit your girlfriend, but you won’t hit me.” Mr Jennings claimed she actually said: “That’s what you get for beating your girlfriend, you dirty scumbag.”

At Carlow Garda Station, he said he was twice taken into the station yard to have his eyes washed out with a hose in temperatures of minus two before he was put into a cold urine-stinking cell still wearing his water-soaked shirt.

Ms Kowalczyk broke down crying when giving evidence of the assault, which was captured in graphic and shocking CCTV footage shown to the court.

Mr Jennings’s sister Catherine told the court that when she went to the garda station to see her brother, Sgt Phillips asked whether Gerald had ever been violent before and spoke about domestic violence, saying that nine times out of ten it was the boyfriend who was the perpetrator.

The Nationalist contacted An Garda Síochána for a statement but had not received any response by the time of going to press.