Organisers criticised for including Dublin’s Church of Scientology building in Heritage Week listings

Thursday, August 01, 2019

Heritage Week organisers have come under fire by including tours of the headquarters of the Church of Scientology in Dublin to its events listing.

The Journal reports the Heritage council has defended the decision, saying the Merrion Square townhouse is a historic building.

However, critics say the tours are a ploy to recruit new members to the controversial group.

Local Labour councillor Kevin Donohue said he is concerned about how Scientologists have been involving themselves in events aimed at families.

Mr Donohue said: “I’d have concerns on the basis that, it’s documented how the Church of Scientology recruits people, exploits vulnerable people.

“Some of the controversies that exist around them that have been subject to a number of documentaries at this point, and on that basis, I would have some concerns about them being in it.”

