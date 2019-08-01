Welcoming mural transforms drab wall into an explosion of colour

A DREARY grey wall in Tullow got a whole new lease of life this week, not only transforming into an explosion of colour but a wonderful welcome to Tullow Town Park.

The initiative is called The Grass Roots Project, a collaborative effort between a group of female artists from Tullow and Carlow artist Paul Byrne. Working together, the artists designed and painted a mural on the wall at the back of Tesco, Tullow, which faces onto the town park.

Along the way, the talented and dedicated artists have roped in lots of support from family and friends and the result is a colourful mural that’s not only beautiful to look at but educational, too.

Experienced wall artist and graphic design Paul Byrne is from Killeshin and well known for his iconic work such as ‘Talk It Over’ on the side of the Éire Óg clubhouse and ‘You Are Enough’ on the side of Miller’s Pub, Carlow.

“We are delighted with how it’s turning out, the feedback has been fantastic,” said Paul.

“It will take between five and six days in total for the painting and then we had a number of workshops to get the concept right,” he adds.

The female artists from Tullow come from a variety of backgrounds and all of them were involved in the ‘Cup of Tea’ project at Visual. They include Betty O’Leary, Liz Fegen, Nellie Innela Nanca, Kathleen Molloy and Anne O’Neill, with great help from Patrica Timofei and Tamrinn Fegen.

All involved have worked incredible hard over the past week with terrific enthusiasm to make their vision a reality. They also wish to thank Tesco, Tullow for their support and all the little treats they’ve dropped out to them during the week.

The mural is based on the leaves of trees found in Tullow Town Park and it’s hoped that it will assist local children in identifying the trees while playing in their own park.

The Grass Roots Project is funded by Carlow County Council via the Arts Acts Grants and by DTA/Tullow Tidy Towns committee.