Eileen recalls the long road that eventually led to Delta

“SHE will never walk. She will never talk. She needs to be put into an institution and it’s very obvious that you are not going to be able to look after her.”

These were the words of a consultant to Eileen Brophy after learning that her daughter Karen had brain damage at 11 months. Things did not go as the consultant anticipated.

Eileen, her late husband Tom and family were determined that Karen would have the best of opportunities in Carlow.

That was the start of the journey that led to Delta Centre and it was a story that Eileen recounted at a celebration of 30 years of service and to mark her retirement last Friday.

There were no school facilities for children with disabilities in Carlow in the 1960s. At the time, the Department of Education did not recognise that children with moderate learning difficulties had a right to education. St Patrick’s Residential Centre in Kilkenny was the only option.

One bus collected 30 disabled Carlow children and brought them to St Patrick’s, with no escort. One February day, the bus went off the road on the back road to Leighlin. Thankfully, no-one was hurt. However, there were no mobile phones at the time. The bus driver could not leave to get help and had to stay with the children.

When the children did not arrive at home that evening, parents could not get hold of the school as it was closed. Parents ended up travelling the route in search of their children.

“They were found safely, thank God, with the bus driver singing along with them,” said Eileen.

That incident sparked a campaign for an escort on the bus. When that was achieved, the goal became a school in Carlow. After years of work, St Lazerian’s was opened in 1969.

The Carlow Parents and Friends Association raised funds for St Lazerian’s and they focused on providing services for adults. After many meetings, this dream, too, became a reality when the Delta Centre opened.

Eileen thanked the many individuals, businesses and organisations that had supported Delta on its journey.

The retiring CEO is often asked about where she gets her energy. In explanation, Eileen said that her family had always been determined that Karen would remain in Carlow and have the best of services.

“I hope we have kept that promise,” concluded Eileen to a standing ovation.