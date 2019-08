Gardaí in Navan are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Jacinta Hand, 17, has been missing from the Dublin 1 area since Friday, July 26.

Jacinta is described as being approximately 5’5″ and of a slim build.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 0469079930 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

