‘I just knew that it was me’: Jubilant Cork woman bags €209k Lotto jackpot

There were “wild” celebrations today as a Cork woman, along with her family, collected their €209,809 Lotto winnings.

The jubilant Cork woman was doing some household chores when she heard the news.

“I was giving my oven a good clean on the Sunday morning when one of my housemates text me to tell me that a winning Lotto ticket was sold in the local shop,” she said.

As soon as I saw the text, I just knew that it was me.

“I went straight down to the shop to have it checked and sure enough, I had the winning ticket.”

The lucky Cork native bought the winning Quick Pick ticket at JJ O’Driscoll’s Superstore on the Ballinlough Road in Cork City.

The woman and her family will be spending the long weekend celebrating the good fortune.

But long-term the woman is looking to purchase her dream house in Cork’s city centre.

“I have literally been saving all of my life to buy a house and now this win finally gets me over the line in terms of a mortgage for my dream house in Cork city,” she said.

“I’m renting at the moment but I’ve been looking at houses within my price range over the past couple of months.

Now however, I can finally buy my ideal home. I’m also going to splash out on a new bike to get me to and from work.

This weekend Lotto players will have the chance to win an additional €1 million with Saturday’s Lotto Plus Raffle draw.

Meanwhile, the Lotto jackpot is up to €8.5 million.

