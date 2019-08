The 2018 Range Rover SUV seized by CAB today. Picture: An Gardaí Síochána

A man has been arrested following a seizure by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Kildare today.

CAB seized €53,000 in cash and a 2018 Range Rover SUV in Maynooth.

They were recovered following an operation that was carried out with assistance from Lucan Gardaí.

A man, 27, was arrested in relation to the seizure.

He is currently being held at Lucan Garda Station.

AddThis