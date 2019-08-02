Over 500,000 illegal cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Friday, August 02, 2019

Revenue officers have seized approximately 584,000 unstamped cigarettes in Dublin Port.

The cigarettes were discovered with the assistance of the Revenue x-ray scanner when officers stopped and searched a shipment originating from China as it arrived in Dublin Port from Rotterdam.

The illegal cigarettes, branded Marlboro Gold and MB Blue, have a retail value of over €292,000 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €274,000.

The cigarettes were found in a shipment that was described as ‘tea tables’.

Investigations are ongoing.

