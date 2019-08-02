Over 500,000 illegal cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have seized approximately 584,000 unstamped cigarettes in Dublin Port.

The cigarettes were discovered with the assistance of the Revenue x-ray scanner when officers stopped and searched a shipment originating from China as it arrived in Dublin Port from Rotterdam.

The illegal cigarettes, branded Marlboro Gold and MB Blue, have a retail value of over €292,000 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €274,000.

The cigarettes were found in a shipment that was described as ‘tea tables’.

Investigations are ongoing.