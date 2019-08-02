Stylish players don alternative kit for novelty soccer game

THERE was an extra bit of panache about the soccer players who took part in the JJ Connolly Memorial and Fun Day at Parkville United in Tullow.

The centrepiece of the day was a fun soccer match with four teams fielded by two local pubs, the Tara Arms and Dalton’s. The players donned novelty ladies’ wear this year, even a wedding dress. They certainly scored on the style front, even if they didn’t bag a goal.

There was also walking soccer for the over-65s and a host of family entertainment events. Sponge throwing, a bouncy castle, face painting, amusement stalls and rides were some of the attractions. And Carlow Fire Service was on hand to give a demonstration to delighted kids.

The late JJ was a respected member of the Parkville club and was coach of the ladies’ team, who also played with the premier squad before his passing in 2014.

Michael Flynn of Parkville United said: “The day is an incredible part of the calendar. JJ was a huge part of the club. It’s a way of keeping his memory alive and paying tribute to him. It also comes in summertime and it gives the local community, whether they are involved in Parkville or not, an opportunity to come in and see the club.”

The Connolly family played a key role on the day organising stalls, while Mark Behan was heavily involved on the Parkville side of things. Proceeds from the event will go to the Irish Kidney Association.