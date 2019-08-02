Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in Limerick

Gardaí have seized drugs and cash in Limerick as part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime.

The Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and the Criminal Assets Bureau found heroin, cocaine, cannabis and a quantity of tablets during searches of a premises at St Mary’s Park in Limerick City.

A significant sum of cash and high-value jewellery were also seized.

A 23-year-old man and two women, aged 27 and 44, were arrested and are being held at Henry Street Garda Station for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.