Chicane ruled out as solution to road safety concerns in Grange

“HEADS need to be knocked together” to finally provide Grange with the traffic safety measures the village needs, according to cllr John Pender

At a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District, cllr Pender spoke of a recent public meeting in Grange aimed at formulating a village plan.

“There is genuine effort now being made to create a village plan and one of the big messages from the meeting was safety. Safety around the school, the church and a real need for measures that could alleviate some of their concerns,” he said. Cllr Pender asked for “heads to be knocked together” to come up with a solution.

Area engineer Pat Harrington remarked that driver responsibility was the key, while enforcement was also an issue.

“Put two speed cameras there and the problem would be solved overnight,” remarked cllr William Paton.

Cllr Pender pointed out that there was regularly a speed camera at Castlemore and questioned its need at that location, which is known as an accident black spot.

“There’s no speed issue there,” agreed Mr Harrington.

Cllr Charlie Murphy asked if a chicane, similar to the road safety measure issued in Palatine village, could be a solution in Grange. “It would slow the traffic down,” he said.

However, Mr Harrington stated that a chicane measure could not be used on a regional road and that they can often “create their own problems”.

“We will have to look at other options,” he assu