Food Safety Authority issue recall of bottled water due to arsenic levels

The Aldi / Comeragh brand water was among those recalled

Shops are being told to take some bottled water off the shelves after inspectors found they contained high levels of arsenic.

The Food Safety Authority issued a recall notice yesterday.

Hundreds of batches of water from an Irish bottling plant were found to be contaminated with arsenic.

It’s mostly own-brand water at at shops and supermarkets which has been affected.

Aldi, Lidl, and Dunnes Stores have been told to take water off the shelf.

So have the convenience stores Spar, Mace, Londis, and Applegreen.

Chippers too will have to clear their fridges, because water bottled for members of the Irish Traditional Italian Chippers Assocation are also contaminated.

Even the “Plane Water” available at airports has been affected.

Arsenic occurs naturally in water – but the levels are strictly monitored by regulators in all water for human consumption.

Retailers are being asked to check the list on the Food Safety Authority’s website

The public is being told not to drink it – and seek medical advice if they feel ill.