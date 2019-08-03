Innovative policy aims to breathe new life into local communities

A NEW policy which aims to develop social enterprises has been welcomed locally.

A first of its kind in Ireland, the initiative is aimed at enabling social enterprises to increase their impact on society and “unlock the transformational potential” of social businesses, according to rural and community development minister Michael Ring.

Carlow County Development Partnership (CCDP) welcomed the policy as a much-needed framework, which recognises the value of local voluntary sectors in delivering services and developing the future shape of Irish communities.

Karl Duffy, social inclusion manager at CCDP, said: “The new policy finally brings clarity to the social enterprise sector and this is very welcome, as there is huge potential in using a social enterprise model to drive job creation, deliver essential services, bring social benefits and breathe new life into communities.

“This is based on a vision of a fairer, more equal society, where business activity works closely with the needs of the local community and is seen as a means to this end and not just an end in itself. I think it is fair to say that this potential has not been fully explored yet in Co Carlow and we are delighted that this new policy will provide a valuable structure as to how the community enterprise sector can grow and develop over the next few years.”

For the third consecutive year, CCDP will run its social enterprise training course ‘Set Up, Start Up, Scale Up’ – a five-week training programme over the month of October. The course is free and participants will gain an understanding of the tools needed to define the benefits their idea delivers, learn to see it as a business model, how to market it and use PR to gain a competitive advantage in what they do. It will also help them to grow their social enterprise, ensuring concepts reaches their full potential.

For anyone interested in finding out more, please contact Sharon Scanlon at Carlow County Development Partnership CLG on 059 9720733 or sscanlon@carlowdevelopment.ie.