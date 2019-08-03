Margo and Isobel earn papal medals for going the extra mile

TWO volunteers who work tirelessly for their parishes and communities were acknowledged when they were presented with Benemerenti medals from Pope Francis.

A Benemerenti medal is a medal awarded by the pope to members of the clergy and laity in recognition of their services to the Catholic Church. Margo Byrne and Isobel Brooker were presented with the medals by Bishop Denis Nulty during Saturday evening Mass in St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen.

“A lot of people don’t see all the work that goes on behind the scenes. We’re very blessed in Graiguecullen with the volunteers we have, but Margo and Isobel go the extra mile and we wanted to acknowledge that,” Fr John Dunphy told The Nationalist.

Margo was recognised for 40 years’ dedication to St Fiacc’s House, with which she first became involved as secretary of the founding committee. When it opened in 1982, she continued to fundraise for it, particularly as chairperson of the Friends of St Fiacc’s Committee. It was with their help that the centre got two buses and vans that are used in its meals-on-wheels service, as well as bringing people into the day care centre.

The committee also raised funds for an extension that includes an oratory, a café, a library and a hair salon. Margo lives in Church Street, Graiguecullen and with her at the medal presentation were her husband Michael and son Declan, while her daughter Nicole watched it live in Australia via webcam.

Bishop Nulty also presented Isobel Brooker with a Benemerenti medal.

Isobel was joined at the service by her husband Hans, her daughter Linda and her family, while Isobel’s son Anthony watched it in Dubai.

A native of Graiguecullen, Isobel travelled extensively with her family, but returned home to her native town about ten years ago. She threw herself into volunteer work, including raising funds for Carlow hospice. She’s also a founding member, director and volunteer with St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, which feeds people in need in the area. A deeply religious woman, Isobel is a member of the liturgy group, the altar society and the parish choir. She has spent many years volunteering with the annual parish trip to Lourdes, while she also works with the Poor Clare nuns.

In her spare time, she runs the parish shop, volunteers with the parish centre and sings in the cathedral choir.

After the presentation ceremony, which was attended by Fr Dunphy, Fr Liam Lawton and many friends and family members of the recipients, they all retired to the parish centre for light refreshments.