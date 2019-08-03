Teenager in critical condition after falling ill at Indiependence Festival

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital after falling ill at a Cork music festival.

The 19-year-old man is believed to have taken a substance while attending the Indiependence Festival in Mitchelstown yesterday evening.

He was treated on site and was rushed to Cork University Hospital where he’s now in a critical condition.

A statement from the festival organisers on social media read:

We have reports of a bad batch of something in the campsite, do not consume any substances that you are unsure about, it has the potential to make you very sick. Please be careful and look after each other.

CUH Clinical Director Dr Mike O’Connor is urging people attending the festival to be careful:

“There was a notification that was circulated from the Indie festival itself saying that their may be some evidence that there might be a bad batch of substances circulating and warned people around that.

“We were concerned from a public health point of view to get the message out to people that might be attending the festival to avoid taking the drug commonly known as ecstasy.”