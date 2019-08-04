An Gairdín Beo will represent Carlow in Pride of Place contest

A COMMUNITY garden in the heart of Carlow town was selected to represent the county in this year’s Pride of Place competition. An Gairdín Beo looked absolutely beautiful last week when the judges arrived to view the project and chat to those involved.

Judges William Beatty and Donal Connolly were welcomed by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council John Pender, deputy major Ken Murnane and county council chief executive Kathleen Holohan as well as community hosts Mary Carmody and Michael Roberts.

The morning started with a PowerPoint presentation by John McHugh and Molly Aylesbury, who did an outstanding job telling the story of An Gairdín Beo to a packed audience in the community building.

Then it was over to the growers’ area, where hosts Mary and Michael introduced the judges to Mary Daly, Bernie O’Rourke and representatives of the many community groups who grow vegetables and flowers in the raised beds. They chatted to people from the Éist Centre, Carlow Regional Youth Services, Delta Centre, St Leo’s College, the Grandparents’ Association, the Syrian community, Carlow Mental Health Association and Pioneer Association. They also met John McAssey, who propagates the seeds which have been saved in the polytunnel. They visited Jim Murphy at the master composting demonstration Area, while Christina Caretti, Fintan Phelan and Declan explained how they built a sensory seating area from donated empty wine bottles.

Next it was time for a cuppa and some delicious home-baked pastries, cakes and scones in the café hosted by Helen, Mary, Clare, Siobhán, Ken, Rowan, Helen, Dennis and Brenda. The crowd were serenaded by Carlow Regional Youth Services.

The judges were then whisked away for the garden trail, where Molly Aylesbury introduced them to the biodiversity area. Trish Darcy gave them the background to the therapeutic healing garden, an area specifically designed to meet physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs of the people using the garden. Mary Daly showed them the native grove, which contains a variety of Irish native trees.

Slapdash Theatre, directed by Janice de Bróithe, then gave a riveting performance from their last show.

The final stop was where Eilish Langton, Christina Caretti, Kawther Resai, Ali, Khader, Soudous and Mahasen Alani were busy feeding the crowd with delicious Syrian sweet flatbread and mouth-watering pizzas, all made in the cob oven. Eilish gave a brief overview of how the cob oven was made with the support of Lá Nua, a community group that helps people overcome addiction. Behind the cob oven, the judges were able to admire the stone sculptures, which were made by some of the young people from the Syrian community.

When it was time to leave, Eileen Brophy and Fintan Phelan presented the judges with gift baskets of produce from the garden.

The winners of the IPB Pride of Place competition will be announced at a gala dinner on Saturday 30 November at the Lyrath Hotel, Kilkenny. Carlow County Council wishes all involved the very best of luck!