Gardaí ‘concerned’ for missing 62-year-old woman

A 62-year-old woman has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Kathryn (Kate) Holmquist was last seen at her home on Lower Albert Road in Sandycove at 6pm yesterday evening.

She is described as being five foot six inches tall with brown eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Kathryn’s family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Dun Laoghaire on 01-666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.