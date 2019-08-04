Opinions vary at open meeting on 20-year plan for Carlow town

A MASTER plan which will steer the development of Carlow town for 20 years had its first public input last week.

More than 60 people attended a workshop in the development of the Carlow Town Regeneration Vision and Implementation Strategy at the Seven Oaks Hotel on Thursday evening.

Those in attendance were asked for their opinions about Carlow and its development based around a number of themes, including economic development, public spaces, amenities and connectivity.

Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise at Carlow LEO, said: “Overall, it was very good session and great to get the input from people in Carlow. Some really great ideas came out. It’s a part of a journey and there will be further consultation later on.”

The meeting was led by real estate services firm Avison Young, which has been contracted to prepare the strategy plan. The initiative is supported under ***Project Ireland 2040***.

At the meeting, there were mixed feelings from local business people, ranging from cautious optimism to scepticism.

Last year, the council’s ‘My Carlow’ proposal for Carlow town was roundly lambasted by local businesses.

However, one critic, local architect Dermot Geoghean, was optimistic about the master plan, describing it as a more “holistic approach”.

“There have been so many missed opportunities over the years. A lack of focus on doing the hard yards and capitalising on Carlow’s resources,” he said.

“If this takes off the way it should, this is a process that should see options offered to Carlow town based on sound economic and design thinking. We should see innovation and a sense of reinvention in town. That’s what I would expect to see.”

However, there is a still a scepticism based on past experiences and the current state of Carlow town,” concluded Mr Geoghegan.

Expressing his opinion, a local businessman, who did not wish to be named, said: “I thought it was good meeting, but we have done it all before. I don’t know where they are going this time for it.”

He added that the town badly needed jobs and high-quality homes.

“We are a country town basically; we are a social welfare town unfortunately. Until there is building going on and jobs coming in, the town will be on its knees.”

Stating that the council had learned from past troubles, Mr Comerford said: “We have a new council in place, a new project team in place and we have to design for the future while learning lessons from the past and drive Carlow forward.”

He said the both the council and critics had the same aim.

“For the first time in my experience, we have an opportunity to align the planning of key projects to get central government funding with Project Ireland 2040. I think a lot of people are getting used to that process and are keen to see results delivered on the ground and that’s what we are working to do as well.”

Anyone who missed the meeting can fill out an online survey, which closes on Friday 16 August, while further stakeholder engagement is scheduled for September.