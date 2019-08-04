Southern belle Saoirse will compete for Miss Ireland crown

A TALENTED young Ballinkillen woman will fulfil a dream when she competes in the Miss Ireland competition later this year.

Eighteen-year-old Saoirse Byrne has been selected as Miss Carlow South and will compete in the finals of the pageant in September.

“I am really excited and looking forward to it,” she told The Nationalist. “It’s going to be a really good show. I’m looking forward to the experience and I think it’s going to be fantastic.”

Saoirse recently completed her leaving certificate at Presentation de la Salle in Bagenalstown and hopes to pursue her passion for art with a PLC course in Carlow and then continue her studies in NCAD.

The active teen is something of an all-rounder, being involved in horse riding, taekwondo and camogie.

Saoirse first heard of the Miss Ireland competition when she was in third year.

“I always wanted to do it; it has been a dream for me,” she said. “I love fashion; I am big into it and the creativity as well. I am really into my art as well, so it’s a good fit … and the possibility of going into the fashion industry.”

The competitors will be assessed on everything from fashion to use of social media and charity work.

As part of her bid to become Miss Ireland, Saoirse will hold a charity fundraising event as part of the competition, with proceeds going towards Variety, a children’s charity.

The whole Miss Ireland experience will be beneficial on a number of levels, believes Saoirse.

“The confidence I will gain from this is a big thing. It’s a chance to have a look at charity work and being able to help out. Also, getting to meet new people is great. All the girls are lovely and socially it’s great fun.”

Last week, Saoirse attended the glamorous launch of this year’s competition in House Dublin, which was attended by a deluge of influencers, models, bloggers, sponsors and even Love Island star Eyal Booke and current Mr Ireland Wayne Walsh.