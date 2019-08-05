Brexit and climate change among greatest risks facing the country, report finds

Brexit, climate change and international trade tensions have been identified as the biggest risks facing the country this year.

The government’s annual risk assessment report helps identify problems and develop strategies to tackle them in the weeks and months ahead.

The report was developed through a public consultation, which saw more than 650 submissions received from organisations, civil society groups and members of the public.

The majority identified climate change and biodiversity as the most important risk for the public in terms of priority.

There was a strong focus on the potential risk of a no-deal Brexit and the impact that could have on the Irish economy and stability in the North – as well as concerns the economy could be approaching a point of overheating.

Perceived rural and regional imbalances, education and skilled labour shortages were all discussed.

The report examined the impacts of Ireland’s ageing population across a range of sectors, including pensions, healthcare, education, and housing.