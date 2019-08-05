Man, 20s, arrested in connection with serious assault in Tallaght

The man is currently detained at Tallaght garda station.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a serious assault which took place in Tallaght over the weekend.

The incident occurred outside a fast-food restaurant in the Belgard Road area at around 3am on Saturday morning.

Gardaí were called to the car park of the premises following reports of a man in his early 40s having received facial injuries as a result of an assault.

The man did not receive medical treatment at the scene but attended Beaumont Hospital the following day.

He remains there in a serious condition.

The man arrested today is currently detained at Tallaght garda station under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Belgard Road area on Saturday between 2.30am and 3.30am and who may have witnessed the incident to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.