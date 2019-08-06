Activity camp ended with water-balloon fight!

VARIETY is the spice of life, they say, and that was certainly the case at the recent multi-activity summer camp which took place at St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen.

The week-long camp proved a huge success, with 50 primary school children from Graiguecullen, Killeshin, Carlow town and beyond enjoying the opportunity to try lots of different activities, from popular sports like soccer, tag rugby and Gaelic football to lesser-known pursuits like Olympic handball and orienteering.

“When kids get to try something new, that’s what makes it exciting,” said organiser James Nolan. “Variety is a big thing in the camp and that’s why kids come back to it every year. They get to try lots of different things.”

One of the big hits this year was orienteering, which saw the children divided into groups and following clues to find tags around the school grounds. There were also indoor activities like art and yoga on wet days.

“I’m involved in organising the after-schools programme in our own school and we’ve had yoga for the past three years,” said James. “It’s important to try to introduce new activities. I just want to see kids active. I don’t care what a child likes to do. It’s about broadening the spectrum of sports and activities that they’re exposed to.”

The camp came to a soaking end with a huge water-balloon fight on the final day.

“We had 500 water balloons for 50 kids, so everyone got a little bit wet before they went home,” said James.

Now a regular camp on the calendar, the multi-activity camp will return to St Fiacc’s during the Easter holidays in 2020 and again next summer.