Elvis festival’s getting bigger and better

HACKETSTOWN was ‘all shook up’ as the village went Elvis mad last week.

A rejuvenated Elvis festival attracted great crowds and top Elvis impersonators who showed their ‘burning love’ for the king.

“It was very, very good this year,” said Harry Kenny, one of the festival’s organisers. “From the feedback and talking to people on the street, the reaction was great. There was a very calming, very peaceful atmosphere and everyone was enjoying themselves.”

This year incorporated country music along with Elvis, with singer Bernie Heaney getting people dancing on the Sunday. A talent show on Saturday drew a great crowd, with a host of performers. A run-off had to be held, such was the quality of entertainment, with a Dublin nurse winning out.

Hacketstown played host to many visitors over the festival weekend, with some even coming from Liverpool and Coventry. Families passing through Hacketstown were also attracted by the festivities. There was street entertainment, including stilt walkers, a barbecue and a hurdy-gurdy.

“The idea is trying to get it off the ground and get in on a good footing. We brought the country element into it this year and hope to build on it in the future,” explained Harry.

He added that a key factor of this year’s success was the planning that went into it and thoughts have already turned to next year’s festival.