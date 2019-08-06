Garda appeal for help finding missing Cork teen

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from his home in North Cork.

Eric McLoughlin, a 15-year-old from Mitchelstown, was last seen on Friday in Ballygiblin – between Mitchelstown and Mallow.

It’s believed he may have travelled to Dublin.

He’s described as being 5’ 6’’ in height and of slim build. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Eric or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.