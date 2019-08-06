1,200 people evacuated from Guinness Storehouse due to technical fault

Around 1,200 people were evacuated from the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin’s St James’s Gate this afternoon.

Visitors were requested to leave the building at approximately 1pm due to a technical fault at the popular tourist attraction.

One visitor described alarms sounding, followed by the evacuation of people to the nearby car park.

A spokeswoman for the Guinness Storehouse said that the building was fully evacuated as per their safety procedures and that the visitor experience was reopened shortly afterwards.

The Storehouse was revealed last week as Ireland’s top fee-charging attraction in 2018, with more than 1.7 million people passing through its doors.